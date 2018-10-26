Radio Host Mark Levin ‘Strongly’ Endorses Chris McDaniel

Syndicated radio host and television host Mark Levin proclaimed his strong support Thursday for Chris McDaniel in his Mississippi bid to take the Senate seat of fellow Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“All you Levinites out there, I strongly endorse Chris McDaniel,” Levin told listeners on his syndicated radio show. “I think he’d be a solid conservative for Mississippi. Senators vote on issues that affect ALL of us. I can’t imagine the people in Mississippi electing someone who was a Hillary Clinton supporter for all those years.”

– @marklevinshow — Sen. Chris McDaniel (@senatormcdaniel) October 25, 2018

“Why would the Governor, Bryant I believe his name is… why would he appoint someone who’s been a lifelong Democrat, who voted for Hillary Clinton, why would he appoint her to the Senate,” Levin asked his audience.

Levin hosts a weekly show on Fox News Sunday nights, Life, Liberty and Levin and is a New York Times bestselling author.

“Mark Levin is a brilliant constitutionalist who supported President Trump,” McDaniel said welcoming Levin’s endorsement. “He’s a big reason we control the White House. He’s an incredible force for conservatives.”

McDaniel is running against Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Epsy in the Senate Special Open Primary Election in Mississippi.

A mid-October NBC News/Marist poll of 511 likely Mississippi voters found Hyde-Smith nine points ahead of her two challengers, Democrat Epsy and fellow Republican McDaniel. Hyde-Smith garnered 38 percent support from respondents, McDaniel 15, and Epsy 29.

Hyde-Smith benefits from a heavy campaign contributions of $2.7 million to Epsy’s $1.5 million and McDaniel’s $470,000, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook