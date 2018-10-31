President Donald Trump at Wednesday’s rally in Florida called out far left media for using his trip to pay respects to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims to “sow anger and division.”

The president on Tuesday visited victims, survivors, hospital staff, and the memorial to the victims of the mass shooting that occurred days ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. He expressed grief for families of the fallen and gratitude for law enforcement officers who were injured as they placed themselves in harm’s way that day.

Trump pledged to remove vile antisemitism and “reaffirm our unbreakable solidarity with the Jewish people.”

President Trump said his visit “was about coming together as a nation for comfort and to heal,” but he was sad to see, when he turned on the news later that day, the left media used it to “sow anger and division.”

The Florida rally crowd began shouting “CNN sucks” in response.

Trump pointed to media reports that focused on a small group of protesters gathered far from where he and the first lady were during their visit. He said the left media did everything in their power to play up those protesters and push people apart. He called the reports fake and make-believe.

“When we talk about division, this is a big part of the division right there,” he said of those media reports. He called out far left media for spreading terrible lies about the Trump administration and the people “who make up our great movement” from around the country. He called it the greatest movement in the history of America, “The movement is you and it’s about you, not me, it’s about you.”

He pointed to his administration’s restoration of the bond with Israel and moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, something many presidents promised, but none had delivered.

“We’ve taken unprecedented action to confront the regime in Iran and we have ended the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear catastrophe,” said Trump “Iran is a much different country today than the country that started off at the beginning of our administration.”

“We have forcefully condemned hatred, bigotry, racism, and prejudice in all of its ugly forms, but the media doesn’t want you to hear your story,” said Trump. “That’s why 33 percent of the people in this country believe the fake news is in fact…the enemy of the people.”

“The left-wing media doesn’t want to solve problems, they want to stoke resentment. It has to stop,” declared Trump. “They believe that progress isn’t good for profit or for whatever reason it is they’re playing their game.”

“Our movement is about safe homes, great jobs for every citizen. Our movement is about love for fellow Americans,” said Trump. “Our movement is for everyone and belongs to anyone who wants to build a better future. You can do it right here in the USA.” He then pointed to the accomplishments under the Trump administration.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook