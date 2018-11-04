‘God Bless the USA’ Singer Lee Greenwood Joins Trump at Tennessee MAGA Rally

God Bless the USA singer Lee Greenwood appeared on stage Sunday night with President Donald Trump for a rally in Tennessee.

President Trump posted a big thank you and “GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.!” to Greenwood following the rally in Tennessee with video of the thousands of rally-goers packing the stadium:

Thank you for joining us tonight in Tennessee, @TheLeeGreenwood. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/hfxi4Ct6Pv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2018

The song has been a familiar anthem at Trump rallies as thousands gather to listen to and see President Trump.

Trump has been holding two-a-day rallies for several days leading up to the 2018 midterm elections that will conclude on Tuesday. Republicans are in a tough battle to maintain control of the House of Representatives.

Sunday night’s rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee, followed an afternoon rally in Macon, Georgia. Last Wednesday, Trump held a rally in Fort Myers, Florida. That was followed by a Thursday rally in Columbia, Missouri, Friday rallies in Huntington, West Virginia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Saturday rallies in Bozeman, Montana, and Pensacola, Florida.

Trump will hold three rallies on Monday, the eve of the election. The three will take place in Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indian; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.