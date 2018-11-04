Republican Martha McSally sang the national anthem for Arizona State University’s homecoming football game Saturday night, as she’s locked in a tough run against the Democrat Kyrsten Sinema for the U.S. Senate.

“Thrilled and honored to be able to sing the National Anthem before @ASU’s homecoming game,” wrote McSally in a post along with video of the performance. “Congrats on the win!”

The Arizona State University Sun Devils football team took home a 38-20 win over the University of Utah Utes.

ASU posted video highlighting wide receiver N’Keal Harry and celebration of the team victory:

Martha McSally is running to replace outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake and against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema has been under fire for repeatedly belittling groups of people over the years and her history of holding far-left views.

