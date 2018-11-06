Menu
Andrew GiIlum’s Press Tent Leaks During Downpour

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 06: One of the members of the media cuts a whole in the ceiling of the press tent as they evacuated the media just before the start of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum's election night watch party at Florida A&M University on November 6, 2018 …
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Sections of the Andrew Gillum campaign’s outdoor press tent in Tallahassee, FL, had to be cut to prevent collapse under Tuesday’s heavy rains. Various reporters on scene shared videos and photos from within the tent.

CTV’s Richard Madan shared on Twitter from inside, wondering why Gillum’s election night party was not held indoors.

NPR’s Jessica Bakeman noted the risk of water damage to equipment such as cameras:

Other reporters shared similar videos of leaks within Gillum’s press tent.

The Weather Channel forecasts ongoing rain via scattered thunderstorms until Saturday.

