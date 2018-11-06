Live Updates: America Votes, 2018

Americans are headed to the polls on Tuesday’s national midterm elections to decide who will control Congress for the next two years and to elect senators and governors in various states.

Follow Breitbart News for live updates throughout the day and night. All times eastern.

12:48 PM — Poll workers in Georgia forgot to plug in a machine.

NBC News has confirmed that the issue at Anderson Livsey Elementary in Snellville, GA was indeed a lack of power cords. Gwinnett County Director of Communications Joe Sorenson tells @NBCNews “the machine was not supplied power and was running on battery & the battery ran out” https://t.co/YFa45nihXs — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) November 6, 2018

12:44 PM — Statement from Fox News admonished Sean Hannity — though not by name — for participating in Monday evening’s Trump rally: “Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events. We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

12:42 PM —

As of #ElectionDay: 38,423,020 votes have been counted as early or absentee AZ: 1,489,166

FL: 5,018,927

GA: 2,094,115

IN: 513,420

MT: 301,443

NV: 623,584

TN: 1,366,135

TX: 5,868,323 Data: @TargetSmarthttps://t.co/6pqqY4AD1c — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2018

12:25 PM — Voters lined up in Maine:

Long lines just to put ballots through the machines in Scarborough. I’m told each ballot takes about 15 seconds to load. Doesn’t sound like much but with this volume it’s taking patience!#Vote2018ME #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/awYHnNes8t — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) November 6, 2018

12:15 PM — Scene from Virginia:

Line to vote is out the door at this firehouse in Prince William County. Half the voters registered to vote here had cast their ballots by noon. pic.twitter.com/9ixd2xsbbr — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) November 6, 2018

12:14 PM — What could go wrong?

Americans asking GOOGLE who to vote for… https://t.co/0zcVcO32rJ — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) November 6, 2018

12:11 PM — Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says that reported issues are not substantially affecting precincts in a conference call with reporters.

DHS officials know about broken machines being reported across the country, but are not spotting any widespread trends or substantial impacts on voting — alfred (@alfredwkng) November 6, 2018

12:06 PM — Arizona had quite the hiccup this morning as a polling location was FORECLOSED overnight.

AZ MIDTERMS- POLLING PLACE FORECLOSED- VO TUE0161- Polls in Maricopa County and Arizona opened at 6am but some Valley locations are already experiencing issues. Three polling places are currently down, incl in the Gila Precinct in Chandler. The building was foreclosed overnight. pic.twitter.com/8LSP5iykVD — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) November 6, 2018

Poll workers hurrying to set up temporary voting location for Gila Precinct in Chandler after landlord foreclosed on building overnight. Voters can now head to Chandler City Hall instead. Drop off mail in Ballots at Praise and Worship Center at 2551 N. AZ Ave Chandler. #12News pic.twitter.com/4jbF2a8Kqd — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) November 6, 2018

11:47 AM — The Washington Post reports on a Texas woman who voted (early, last week) for the very first time and passed away Monday. Buried in the second to last paragraph: “She wanted to drain the swamp. She voted straight-ticket Republican.”

11:43 AM — Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson reads from the book of 2nd Timothy in an election-day video posted to Facebook. Cites the Kavanaugh hearings circus, the crowd booing God at the DNC, then urges his fans to vote against Democrats.

11:32 AM — Florida’s gubernatorial candidates, Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis, cast their votes:

'TIME TO WIN': Democrat candidate Andrew Gillum, joined by his wife and children, cast their ballots in Tallahassee, Florida – with Gillum looking to beat Republican opponent Ron DeSantis in one the nation’s highest-profile governor races. https://t.co/R74s3GoBKg pic.twitter.com/PP9U95VRnl — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 6, 2018

SUNSHINE STATE: Republican candidate for governor Ron DeSantis arrived with his family to cast his vote in Ponte Vedra, Florida, as he faces a tight election with Democrat Andrew Gillum. https://t.co/m2AvPoGj8F pic.twitter.com/2PGvIB7FgB — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 6, 2018

11:30 AM — Allegations of machines switching votes in South Carolina. Election official blames “calibration issues.”

11:29 AM —

WATCH: Pamela, 77, with her oxygen tank and her “BETO FOR SENATE” T-shirt, fights back tears while talking about seeing Rep. O'Rourke while they both voted in Texas this morning: “We’re honored that he was here … We want him to win.”https://t.co/qDB70fNNbp pic.twitter.com/zpapr62e1c — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2018

11:28 AM — “Humidity causes issues with ballot machines in Wake, other NC counties,” according to election officials.

11:26 AM — Georgia voting trouble: “Technical issues create long lines at Gwinnett precincts”

Some long lines and some broken voting machines in metro Atlanta. We’re updating Election Day.@wsbtv at noon. pic.twitter.com/jeZrlWzBgg — Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) November 6, 2018

11:16 AM — WXYZ reports that a polling station in Detroit turned away people this morning because the election volunteers could not set up any voting machines; they were in a locked room far away from the polling station inside Martin Luther King Jr. High School.