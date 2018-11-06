Menu
Live Updates: America Votes, 2018

A voter casts his ballot in the midterm election at the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 6, 2018. - Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump's presidency, with …
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Americans are headed to the polls on Tuesday’s national midterm elections to decide who will control Congress for the next two years and to elect senators and governors in various states.

Follow Breitbart News for live updates throughout the day and night. All times eastern.

12:48 PM — Poll workers in Georgia forgot to plug in a machine.

12:44 PM — Statement from Fox News admonished Sean Hannity — though not by name — for participating in Monday evening’s Trump rally: “Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events. We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

12:42 PM —

12:25 PM — Voters lined up in Maine:

12:15 PM — Scene from Virginia:

12:14 PM — What could go wrong?

12:11 PM — Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says that reported issues are not substantially affecting precincts in a conference call with reporters.

12:06 PM — Arizona had quite the hiccup this morning as a polling location was FORECLOSED overnight.

11:47 AM — The Washington Post reports on a Texas woman who voted (early, last week) for the very first time and passed away Monday. Buried in the second to last paragraph: “She wanted to drain the swamp. She voted straight-ticket Republican.”

11:43 AM — Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson reads from the book of 2nd Timothy in an election-day video posted to Facebook. Cites the Kavanaugh hearings circus, the crowd booing God at the DNC, then urges his fans to vote against Democrats.

11:32 AM — Florida’s gubernatorial candidates, Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis, cast their votes:

11:30 AM — Allegations of machines switching votes in South Carolina. Election official blames “calibration issues.”

11:29 AM —

11:28 AM — “Humidity causes issues with ballot machines in Wake, other NC counties,” according to election officials.

11:26 AM — Georgia voting trouble: “Technical issues create long lines at Gwinnett precincts”

11:16 AM — WXYZ reports that a polling station in Detroit turned away people this morning because the election volunteers could not set up any voting machines; they were in a locked room far away from the polling station inside Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

.