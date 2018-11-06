Republican Denver Riggleman is projected to beat Democrat Leslie Cockburn to replace the outgoing Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA).

Riggleman’s victory on Tuesday serves as a strong victory for conservatives. Rep. Garrett announced earlier this year that he will retire. During the district’s Republican nomination process, Riggleman told Breitbart News that he hopes to join the conservative House Freedom Caucus should he get elected to Congress.

Democrat Leslie Cockburn has faced backlash over her books Dangerous Liaison, which alleges that Jewish power brokers lobby American and global institutions for the benefit of Israel.

FreedomWorks For America Executive Director Noah Wall said in a statement on Tuesday: