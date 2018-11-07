Trump Pins Down 8 Republicans Who Resisted His Help and Lost in 2018

President Donald Trump called out the Republican 2018 midterm election candidates who rejected his help and lost their races.

Trump recounted in the reporter-filled White House East Room press conference Wednesday that some of the midterm election candidates pushed him away, essentially disassociating with the president. “They did very poorly,” he said.

President @realDonaldTrump addresses the Republican midterm candidates who refused his help and lost – “Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost. Too bad” #2018 #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/ONJBchLLKn — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) November 7, 2018

“I’m not sure if I should be happy or sad,” Trump said of those Republican candidates who rejected him and lost. “But I feel just fine about it.”

Republican incumbent Rep. Carlos Curbelo lost to the Democrat challenger is Florida’s 26th congressional district. This in spite of major Republican victories in Florida for Ron DeSantis who won the race to become Florida’s next governor and Rick Scott who was ahead Wednesday in the election for a Florida U.S. Senate seat. Trump campaigned in the state for both of these candidates.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Coffman was the next midterm candidate Trump called out on Wednesday for refusing his help. Coffman lost his re-election bid in Colorado to Democrat challenger Jason Crow. “Too bad Mike,” said Trump.

Rep. Mia Love was the third name Trump listed. He recalled Love’s appeal to him to help with a hostage situation in Venezuela. “But Mia Love gave me no love. And she lost. Too bad,” said Trump. “Sorry about that Mia.” Incumbent Rep. Love trailed Democrat challenger Ben McAdams by more than 4,000 votes and two and a half percentage points as of midday Wednesday.

Rep. Barbara Comstock was number four on Trump’s list. “I think she could have won that race, but she didn’t have any embrace,” Trump said referring to her rejection of his midterm support. “She lost, substantially lost.” Comstock lost to Democrat challenger Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th congressional district.

Reps. Peter Roskam and Eric Paulson “Didn’t want the embrace,” said Trump of the incumbent Republican congressmen from Illinois’ sixth and Minnesota’s third congressional districts. Roskam lost to Democrat challenger Sean Casten. Paulson lost heavily to Democrat challenger Dean Phillips.

Republican businessman Bob Hugin challenged scandal-laden Democrat Rep. Bob Menendez and lost in New Jersey. Trump lamented the loss, “I feel badly…That’s a race that could have been won.” Hugin was the one non-incumbent Trump called out.

Eighth on Trump’s list was incumbent Republican Rep. John Faso lost to Democrat challenger Antonio Delgado.

The president said Wednesday that these eight were a few of those who “decided for their own reason not to embrace- whether it’s me or what we stand for, but what we stand for meant a lot to most people and we’ve had tremendous support.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook