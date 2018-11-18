Brenda Snipes Resigns: ‘I Have Served the Purpose I Came Here For’

Brenda Snipes submitted her resignation as the elections supervisor of Broward County, Florida. Her decision came one day after Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum offered his second concession to Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the Sunshine State’s gubernatorial election.

“I think I have served the purpose that I came here for, which was to provide a credible election product for our voters,” said Snipes last week during a press conference.

NBC’s local affiliate in South Florida reported: “[Brenda Snipes’s] office illegally destroyed 6,000 ballots in 2016 after they were counted but a judge ordered them to be preserved.”

Snipes was appointed by former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) to supervise elections in Broward County, subsequently being re-elected since.

Broward County is described as “Democratic-leaning” by CNN and as “Florida’s biggest Democratic Stronghold” by the Washington Post.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell falsely described Snipes as a Republican last week:

We should also point out that Brenda Snipes in Broward County is a Republican appointed by former governor … Jeb Bush. So she was put in by a Republican governor after the mess that we all remember from 2000. And she’s hardly a Democratic official, or someone doing the bidding of the Democratic candidates there.

Snipes said of herself last week, “I have been a Democrat all my life.”

