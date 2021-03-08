House Republican Conference chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) left at least a day early from a Republican “elected leadership retreat,” where House GOP leaders met Friday to discuss efforts to retake the House majority in Florida. The event, scheduled to last until Saturday at the earliest, is critical for House Republican leaders’ in their 2022 midterm elections planning efforts, and Cheney’s decision to leave early shows she is putting herself and her own interests ahead of the House GOP conference she purports to lead.

The GOP House leadership, led by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), held the conference where leaders received updates on campaign funding via the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and various PACs. But come Saturday, reports leaked that Cheney “didn’t attend the dinner that [Friday] night.”

“Cheney-world said she had a family obligation pop up,” according to the report.

This comes after Cheney used her conference chair position at a press conference ahead of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to bash CPAC’s decision to invite former President Donald Trump to speak at the conference this year. At the press conference, Cheney used her platform to engage in her personal political crusade against Trump, while McCarthy defended Trump speaking at CPAC.

Meanwhile, it also comes after news first reported by Breitbart News that former House Speaker Paul Ryan will hold a fundraiser for Cheney this month, an invitation acquired by Breitbart News shows.

“The fundraiser, a ‘virtual event,’ is slated for Thursday, March 25, at 11:00 a.m. eastern. The invitation asks donors to give ‘suggested contributions’ of $2,900 to ‘attend’ or $5,800 to be a ‘co-host’ of the Ryan-Cheney event, Breitbart News reported.

The invitation to the fundraiser notably has her campaign address listed at her Virginia headquarters and not in her Wyoming district.

“The news is significant because Cheney is facing multiple primary challenges after she voted to impeach now-former President Donald Trump,” Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle wrote last week in the report.

“Trump called her and her fellow Republican impeachment conspirators out in his speech this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), naming all 17 House and Senate Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him and saying they need to be removed from office,” he wrote.