The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) released an ad Monday morning targeting Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) for her support of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rita Hart’s effort to overturn the state-certified election results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

The ad, which will run on radio stations in Axne’s Iowa Third Congressional District, outlines her support for overturning the certified election in Iowa’s Second Congressional District, which was won by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) by six votes.

“Though shall not steal. A simple commandment. A rule to live by. But Cindy Axne and Nancy Pelosi are working to steal an election here in Iowa,” the digital ad’s voice-over artist said. “A Pelosi power play, backed by Axne, to overturn the will of Iowa’s voters. So call Cindy Axne, tell her though shall not steal… our trust.”



NRCC spokesman Mike Berg doubled down in a statement saying, “Cindy Axne is more loyal to Nancy Pelosi than Iowans and we are going to make sure every Iowa voters understands that.”

Breitbart News reported last week Axne’s office had used the same exact statement for nearly four months on the Democrats’ partisan effort to overturn the state-certified election of Rep. Miller-Meeks, her Iowa Republican colleague.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), spoke to SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday about Axne releasing the same exact statement for the last four months.

“I think she’s said loud and clear to the voters in Iowa that she thinks Nancy Pelosi and the radical socialist agenda she’s pushing is more important to her than the voters in Iowa. I mean, she’s been completely silent on this throughout this process,” Emmer stated.

Axne only won her district by fewer than 2 points, in addition to receiving less than 50 percent of the vote. The NRCC released a list in February of 47 “offensive opportunities,” which featured 29 battleground Democrats, including Axne. The battleground districts are where “President Biden lost the district or where the 2020 presidential or congressional margin was within 5 percent.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is set to travel to Davenport, Iowa, this week to rally support for Rep. Miller-Meeks with a day full of public events.