Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) over Lynda Blanchard for Alabama’s open Senate seat.

“Mo Brooks has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the Great State of Alabama. He will never let you down!” Trump’s statement reads.

“Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks. Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path,” Trump continued.

Brooks is “pro-life, loves our Military and our Vets, will protect our Second Amendment, combat the Biden open border agenda, is fighting for voter integrity (like few others), and was the Co-Chair of our winning, and record setting, Alabama campaign in 2020,” the former president concluded.

Trump decided against endorsing Lynda Blanchard, a businesswoman who served in the administration as U.S. ambassador to Slovenia. But Blanchard will continue to fight for the Senate seat, saying, I am “steadfast in my commitment to this race, to the people of Alabama and in my support of President Donald J. Trump.”

“I have been unwavering in my support of President Trump since the day he came down the escalator in June 2015. He is the greatest president of my lifetime.” Adding, “I intend to go to Washington as the United States Senator from Alabama to represent the America First agenda that President Trump championed every day,” Blanchard said, wanting to make no enemies in what is expected to be a crowded race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL).

Brooks, a populist-style Republican in the House of Representatives, has also found support from Stephen Miller, Trump’s immigration aficionado that in the past worked for former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions. Miller said of Brooks during a campaign speech that “nobody has had President Trump’s back more over the last four years than Mo Brooks. Now I need you to have his back.”

Brooks has been reelected to the House four times and is a current member of the Freedom Caucus.

Trump’s current Senate endorsements include Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID).