Democrat Joe Manchin Endorses Republican Lisa Murkowski for 2022

“I’ve met a lot of good people in Alaska. They know when they’ve got the real deal and they see the person that basically is bringing both sides together, trying to look for the best interest,” Manchin said about the Alaskan senator in a joint interview.

“People understand that they have a person that understands Alaska and has Alaska in her blood and in every part of her veins and every morsel of her body,” he said before adding he would endorse Murkowski “in a heartbeat.”

“I would welcome his endorsement,” Murkowski responded about her unofficial Senate bid.

“I don’t think we should be campaigning against any colleagues, Democrat or Republican,” Manchin continued.

Murkowski chimed in, “I would like to think that we’re the resurgence, that it’s kind of lonely right now. But why wouldn’t we want to encourage greater collaboration and cooperation among our colleagues?”

“I get weary of that energy that is focused on the dirty, unproductive process,” Murkowski concluded.

Meanwhile, Kelly Tshibaka, a self-described “conservative, pro-life, and pro-Second Amendment, with the slogan, ‘America First. Always.’” is running against Murkowski.

“Lisa Murkowski is so out of touch that she even voted to remove Donald Trump from office, even after he was already gone,” she said.

Breitbart News reported former President Trump would also campaign opposing Murkowski.

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski,” Trump stated.

Trump continued, “She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.”