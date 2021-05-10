A former Trump official Carlos Trujillo is embedding himself in Florida’s effort to flip the U.S. House of Representatives through the creation of a new redistricting group.

“Whoever controls the U.S. House could come through Florida — and I think it will come through Florida,” former President Trump’s ambassador to the Organization of American States Carlos Trujillo told Axios on Sunday.

State redistricting is set to reshape the Florida House districts in 2021 with an extra seat added into the mix via the 2020 Census Bureau’s population growth data.

Lake County’s Property Appraiser and former Republican State Senator Carey Baker informed Breitbart News on April 27 that “Legal challenges are to be expected from the Democrats” upon redistricting, just as they initiated and legally won in 2010.

“Don’t forget a liberal activist judge actually drew the State Senate and Congressional district maps in 2010. They won’t let their control go without a fight,” Baker warned.