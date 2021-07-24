A New Hampshire paper on Friday described House Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) as “vulnerable” heading into the 2022 midterms while Republicans gear up to oust Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership.

“Republicans sense that U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (an old fogey at 41) and many other Democrats will be vulnerable in 2022,” the Union Leader wrote. “It often happens that the party out of power has an edge in the off-year contests. Moreover, New Hampshire’s 1st District has been flipping so often that it has sometimes been mistaken for an Olympic acrobat.”