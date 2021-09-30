Donald Trump Promises Large Victory in 2022 if Biden’s Agenda Is Enacted 

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday promised a large victory in the 2022 midterms if President Joe Biden’s massive tax and spend agenda is enacted into law.

“If Democrats are able to piece together their huge tax hikes, called by another name, it will mean an additional 40 Republican seats in the House and at least a few additional Republican Senators in the U.S. Senate,” Trump stated.

Trump’s comment comes as a poll on Wednesday revealed that Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is “deeply unpopular” in swing districts across the country.

In three House districts, where Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), and Elaine Luria (D-VA) are incumbents, the survey showed disastrous numbers for Biden’s agenda.

Axne’s district and Malinowski’s district oppose Biden’s agenda by 51 percent. In Luria’s district, 52 percent oppose it.

And it’s not just Biden’s agenda many swing districts oppose. Many voters in swing states oppose Biden himself, according to Civiqs polling Breitbart News reported in September.

Overall, in 25 out of 27 seats in 18 battleground states, Biden’s approval rating is underwater. Biden’s only battleground state where he has a positive approval rating is in New Hampshire (48-45 percent), where one Democrat senator and Republican governor are facing reelection.

In 12 out of 13 races where Republicans currently occupy the seat, Biden has a negative approval rating. In seats currently held by a Democrat, 13 out of 14 seats face Biden’s underwater approval rating.

The numbers are important because a president typically benefits candidates from the same party down ticket. In this case, if the 2022 midterms were held today, Biden would be of negative help to down-ticket Democrats.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.