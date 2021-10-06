A recent poll from Quinnipiac University revealed that Republicans are gaining momentum on Democrats — now by five percent — when asking Hispanic respondents.

Democrats are barely leading the Republicans, having only five percent more, among Hispanic respondents. Democrats received 48 percent, while the Republicans received only 43 percent. Nine percent also did not give an opinion.

The respondents were asked, “If the election were today, would you want to see the Republican Party or the Democratic Party win control of the United States House of Representatives?”

Republicans trailing democrats with Hispanics nationally by just 5% (43% v 48%) in this generic ballot. pic.twitter.com/Pe0szG7KFU — EJ (@Ejmiller25) October 5, 2021

Overall, 47 percent of the registered voters said they would rather see the Republican Party win control of the House. In comparison, only 44 percent of the registered voters overall said they would want the Democrats. There was also nine percent who did not give an opinion.

The last time the Republicans led the Democrats in the poll to win control of the House majority from a Quinnipiac poll was July 2014, when the Republicans had 46 percent as opposed to the Democrats, who had 44 percent.

“Though the numbers are not overwhelming, they signal a potentially ominous trend for Democrats as a plurality of voters recommend tossing out the party that controls the House,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted between October 1 and 4. There were 1,326 U.S. adults nationwide surveyed. Quinnipiac did not provide information on how many respondents were specifically registered to vote or the number of Hispanic respondents. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

