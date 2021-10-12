Steve Scalise Raises $5.3 Million in Third Quarter

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) raked in $5.3 million during the latest third-quarter filing, over a year before the midterm general elections.

This campaign haul brings Scalise’s year-to-date total to nearly $21.5 million, according to the Hill. The report noted $1.9 million of the Republicans campaign haul would go to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm for the House Republicans.

“Taking back the House has NEVER been more important than it is right now,” Scalise said in a statement. “I’m doing everything I can – connecting with donors all across the country and raising money directly for battleground Members – to ensure that we have the resources needed to win next fall.”

The Republicans are looking to take back the House of Representatives by unseating vulnerable Democrats in next year’s midterm election. The Republicans need to gain a net five seats next year to take over control of the House.

Scalise will most likely not be facing a tough election in the midterms as his congressional district is in a deep red area. Last year he received 72.2 percent of the vote, along with former President Donald Trump, who received 68 percent of the vote.

This allows the congressman to share a position of his donations with the election committee to help other Republican incumbents and candidates.

Breitbart News has extensively reported on Pelosi’s majority crumbling, as the Democrats are having problems finding candidates to run against Republicans for office.

Without successfully finding recruits and many members looking to retire or run for higher office, Pelosi’s chances of keeping the slim Democrat majority in Congress are shrinking.

