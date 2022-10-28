The Republican National Committee (RNC) told Breitbart News it was able to invest more money into all of the state parties across the county and U.S. territories than in any other midterm cycle in order to expand the map as much as possible.

With less than two weeks before the election, the RNC revealed the committee was able to raise $296.8 million cycle-to-date, which allowed “long-term investments” across all 50 state and six territory parties — meaning Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — to “ensure our entire party apparatus has the tools and resources to grow and elect Republican candidates.”

“A strong and healthy Party starts at the grassroots level, which is why I am proud to announce that we’ve invested more than ever before towards the strength and growth of our state parties,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “The Republican Party, from Puerto Rico to Alaska and everywhere in between, is united in our efforts to take back our country from Democrats’ failed one-party rule and elect common sense Republican leaders.”

As the RNC explained some of the “long-term investments” the committee was able to do with hundreds of millions of dollars raised were to include incentives for state and territory parties to strengthen their communication, political, and finance operations, as well as to spend tens of millions of dollars for a lasting state-of-the-art, data-driven ground game.

The RNC is utilizing its multi-pronged election integrity apparatus to go full watchdog on Clark County officials. https://t.co/D31qOshT9w — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 28, 2022

Additionally, throughout the cycle, the RNC also made a multi-million-dollar commitment to continue organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, black, Hispanic, Jewish, Indian American, and Native American communities — by opening multiple community centers to help drive engagement in previously untouched states across the country.

The RNC outlined to Breitbart News part of the minority outreach the party has been working towards includes over 30 ad buys placed in Spanish-language media, including digital, TV, radio, and print cycle-to-date; multiple ads buys in “black media” that includes national TV and local print in battleground states; and dozens of ad buys in over five different Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) languages, in digital, radio and print.

Moreover, the RNC chairwoman launched a state party strategies program, GROW, to incentivize state parties across the country to invest in their communications, political, and finance operations.

🚨 RNC Passes Record Milestones Before Midterms: 78 Million Voter Contacts, 1 Million Volunteers 🚨 Republicans have the message, momentum, and motivation to take back the House and Senate in November! https://t.co/7WqbmtEDI7 — GOP (@GOP) October 19, 2022

The committee sent over $2 million to state parties as aid and incentives with the program. The RNC also claimed that the staffers had traveled hundreds of thousands of miles to visit 49 state parties out of the 56 states and territories to assist, train, and support them.

Furthermore, McDaniel, in addition to National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (FL) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (MN), announced earlier in the month they would participate in a “Take Back Our Country Tour” to “crisscross the country to catapult Republican candidates to victory” in the final push before Election Day.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.