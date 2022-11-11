Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) slightly padded her lead against Democrat Adam Frisch in an unexpectedly tight race to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The congresswoman added a couple of hundred votes to her lead by Friday after taking the lead Thursday midday. Boebert led with 1,122 votes and 50.17 percent of the vote, with 99 percent reported, by 12:30 p.m. eastern.

As Breitbart News noted Thursday, Boebert — who is running for a second term in Congress in the Centennial State — took a slight lead in the race Thursday morning after trailing by 64 votes Thursday morning; however, she has since extended her lead.

Frisch, a local businessman who served on the Aspen City Council, was also accused in recent weeks of being the target of a blackmail attempt concerning surveillance footage of him showing up to a storage unit facility where a local business owner alleged he was caught having an affair.

Even though Boebert has taken the lead with one percent vote left to be counted, a recount could be triggered if the final margin is less than or equal to half a percentage point.

“If neither candidate gains a wide enough margin, election officials might not declare an official winner in the race for weeks, depending on how the process plays out,” the Denver Post’s Conrad Swanson explained. “Not only would a slim margin of victory trigger an automatic recount but either candidate can also request a recount so long as they’re willing to pay for it. The process could then extend into December.”

The current margin as of Friday 12:30 p.m. Eastern was only 0.34 percent.

On Election Day, when the votes started being tallied, Frisch took a commanding lead, which Boebert later narrowed before taking the lead.

The Democrat, who appears to be hoping military and overseas ballots will put him back over the top, said in a statement, “Everyone in this district deserves to have their voice heard, regardless of political affiliation, and I am confident that each and every valid ballot will be counted.”

“In particular, we must honor and respect those who serve our country by ensuring that every military ballot is taken into account,” he added.

Shortly after Boebert took the lead on Thursday, the congresswoman tweeted, “Winning!”

