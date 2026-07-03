WATCH — ‘Most Bipartisan’ Democrat Rep. Susie Lee: Pete Hegseth Makes Her ‘Wanna Beat the S**t Out of Him’

Despite claiming to be the most bipartisan member of Congress, Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) said in June that U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made her want to “beat the shit out of him.”

“I do want to be bipartisan. I want to work across the aisle. That’s the only way to get things done,” the lawmaker, who is seeking reelection, told an audience at the Sun City Liberal Club in Las Vegas, Fox News reported Friday.

“Another issue, Hegseth comes in front of my committee. Now listen, it’s so easy. Like, it’s just so easy. Like, you just wanna to beat the shit out of him,” she said while the crowd laughed and cheered. “Yeah, but I just… you gotta bite it. He came in front of my committee twice.”

The swing-district lawmaker was talking about the Las Vegas company called MP Materials that was involved in U.S. critical minerals production and which she supports, the Fox article continued:

Lee’s comments about wanting to beat up Hegseth came while she was teeing up a story to the Sun City Liberal Club about pressing the Secretary of War during a hearing on the Pentagon’s decision to invest in an Australian company while supposedly leaving a U.S.-based one out to dry. Lee said she appealed to Hegseth by telling him she believed in “made in America” and questioned why the Pentagon had invested more heavily in a different Australian company as opposed to MP Materials, an American one.

In response to her comments about the exchange with Hegseth, Republican National Committee spokesperson Nick Poché told the outlet, “Either Susie Lee believes her words contain the persuasive power of the word of God, or she’s making stuff up and being completely unhinged to boot. Nevadans deserve a leader who will work to deliver for them, not posers whose only objective in office is to improve their stock portfolios like Susie Lee.”

Indeed, a non-partisan ethics watchdog organization in 2022 said it wanted another investigation into Lee’s stock transactions for allegedly failing to properly disclose up to $155,000 in stock trades after previously failing to report up to $3.3 million in transactions on time, Breitbart News reported.

The Fox article noted that “MP Materials eventually signed a major agreement with the Defense Department, including a $400 million Pentagon investment that made the federal government the company’s largest shareholder and other commitments aimed at strengthening the U.S. rare earth magnet supply chain.”

Lee’s remarks about Hegseth came after she replied to an Associated Press (AP) post online that said President Donald Trump would attend a hearing on birthright citizenship.

She wrote, “So fucking fucked up. I’ll pray they fuck him to his face. Sorry, I say fuck a lot these days,” but subsequently deleted the message, according to Breitbart News.

In March, Dr. Jeff Gunter, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Iceland under his first term, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday that Lee helped now former President Joe Biden (D) flood the nation with illegal aliens.

“Gunter, who aims to oust Lee if he becomes the Republican nominee in Nevada’s third congressional district, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Democrats refused to stand up for Americans over illegal aliens during the State of the Union,” the article said.

“Let’s face it, she’s flooded and aided and abetted Joe Biden in flooding our country with illegal aliens, up to 20 million people. She did not stand, she’s an aider and abetter. She’s really just chosen illegal aliens over the American people, over her district, over Nevada CD-3, and that’s why she’s going to lose,” Gunter stated.