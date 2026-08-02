A poll out of Democrat-run Michigan showed Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) making headway against Rep. John James (R-MI) in the race for governor.

The EPIC-MRA poll shared Sunday showed Benson at 47 percent and and James at 38 percent, according to the Politics & Poll Tracker:

“On the Democratic side, Jocelyn Benson, the state’s top election official, takes on Genesee County’s top cop in Sheriff Chris Swanson. Republican voters are choosing between Congressman John James and quality guru/businessman Perry Johnson,” Fox 2 reported Friday.

The outlet noted Benson did not participate in a debate with Swanson in June even though she was given notice in advance. She chose to attend a Detroit Federation of Teachers event instead.

Meanwhile, James is in his second term serving the people of Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, the Fox report noted:

The West Point grad and former Apache pilot served multiple tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. After transitioning to the private sector with his father’s business, he mounted two unsuccessful Senate runs in 2018 and 2020. James won the race for the House of Representatives in 2022 and followed it up in 2024, touting his military service and business background. He has received President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

In a social media post thanking the president for his endorsement, James said it was “igniting a movement across Michigan, and we are ready to win!”

“Together, we will send Mike Rogers to the United States Senate, protect our Republican held U.S. House seats, and Make Michigan Great Again. Michigan families deserve better than what Jocelyn Benson and Gretchen Whitmer have delivered,” he added:

James on Saturday vowed that Michigan’s residents would continue standing for freedom.

“Socialism has failed everywhere it’s been tried. Michigan won’t be next. We will protect our values, defend our families, and fight for a stronger future. Three days. Let’s finish this. Vote John James on or before August 4,” he wrote:

Benson in March criticized the SAVE America Act that would safeguard elections, and she has also been sued for allegedly allowing non-residents to vote.