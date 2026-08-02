A recent poll out of Texas showed Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico with a two-point advantage over his opponent, Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The independent Wedgewood Polls surveyed 800 likely voters on Thursday and Friday, and the results showed Talarico at 48 percent while Paxton was at 46 percent:

President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton in May, according to Breitbart News.

“The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)!” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

“I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved,” the president continued. “Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate.”

Talarico has been in the news for claiming Scripture requires the government to guarantee health coverage, insisting the Bible is “silent on abortion,” saying a bill banning “gender-affirming healthcare to trans children” was “Christofacsim,” and accusing Christianity of being the “most violent” religion that has done “more damage” to Islam, per Breitbart News.

Paxton this week accused Talarico of election fraud after a report alleged the Democrat registered to vote at his mother’s address to run for a district where he did not reside.

In a recent social media post, Paxton laid out the importance of the upcoming November midterm elections.

“If we lose Texas, I have no doubt the Senate will fall into Democrat hands. It is your job, as Texans, to ask someone to vote for our Republican ticket and tell them why. We all share one mission: Keep Texas, Texas,” he wrote:

The recent poll also found Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was polling at 50 percent while his challenger, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D), was at 44 percent in the race for governor.