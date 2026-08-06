Marsha Blackburn Wins Tennessee Republican Gubernatorial Nomination

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn won Thursday’s Republican primary to become the next governor of Tennessee, according to AP and Decision Desk. Blackburn defeated two challengers in the contest, Rep. John Rose and state Rep. Monty Fritts.

First elected to the U.S. House in 2002, Blackburn has been a reliable conservative voice for Republicans, and she became the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from the state in 2018. She was re-elected to the seat in 2024.

She has campaigned on continuing Tennessee’s economic growth, keeping taxes and prices low, and reducing unnecessary spending and regulations. The state added over 400,000 residents since 2020 and consistently rates as one of the top states for businesses.

Blackburn has been outspoken about protecting women’s sports, fighting against the Biden administration’s Title IX rules.

She maintained a steady lead in polls leading up to the primary election. Blackburn said in December she wanted to make Tennessee the “most conservative state in the country.”

“President Trump is sending power and authority back to the states every single day. Whether it is regulations or benefits or health care, education, energy, employment, I think this is going to be a great time to reshape how our states work,” she explained during an interview on Breitbart News Daily in December.

Blackburn will face Democrat nominee Jerri Green in the general election, a Memphis attorney. Blackburn is favored in the race, and her victory would leave her Senate seat vacant. According to Tennessee state law, the governor would appoint a successor until the 2028 general election to fill the remainder of the term.