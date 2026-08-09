Rep. Ed Case (D-HI) won the Democrat primary against his progressive opponent on Saturday, the news coming as Democrats have been facing more far left candidates within the party who want to reshape the nation.

Case defeated state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole in what Fox News described on Sunday as Case’s “toughest primary challenge yet this year” as other candidates tried to oust him.

“Keohokalole criticized Case for not doing enough to stand up to the Trump administration during the president’s second term, including President Donald Trump’s federal immigration operations,” the outlet said, adding “The progressive challenger also attacked Case for being one of four House Democrats to vote for Republicans’ initial iteration of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act in April 2025.”

Case later opposed an updated version of the act, the article noted. He will face Adriel Lam (R) in the November midterms.

Keohokalole’s campaign website said he supported Medicare for All, was pro-abortion, and against what he claimed was the “unconstitutional encroachment of ICE in our communities.”

Although Keohokalole pushed for new leaders in the nation’s capital during his campaign, Case said his seniority and experience was a good thing, according to the Hill.

“You can argue it all you want, but in Congress seniority matters,” Case said, adding, “The more you’re here, the more influence you have, the more relationships you have, the more know-how you have, the more experience you have to get things done — as I did in three crises in a row.”

Before the polls closed on Saturday, Case spent time standing alone while waving a sign at passing cars, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported. The outlet said Case won in a landslide.

When it came to the battle between establishment Democrats and the more leftwing members of the party, the leader of a moderate Democrat group told the New York Times that members are gearing up for a battle with democratic socialists who may try to capture the presidential nomination in 2028, per Breitbart News.