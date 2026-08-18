Approximately 1,000 poll monitors are preparing to observe, ensure fairness, and follow up on investigations in the highly-anticipated November midterm elections, according to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said officials are training the monitors with material previous administrations used and they will watch for issues that include suspected election fraud, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

Dhillon noted, “We just did it in the primary. We will do it to the tune of approximately 1,000 election monitors in the November election. This is something that DOJ does.”

A recent survey from Tea Party Patriots Action found a majority of general election voters back the SAVE America Act, which would require voters to show ID prior to casting their ballot in federal elections, according to Breitbart News.

“The SAVE America Act is rightfully at the top of President Trump’s domestic agenda. Our poll shows that an overwhelming majority of American voters – including a strong majority of Democrats – support proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote and showing voter ID when casting a ballot,” Tea Party Patriots Action Chairman Jenny Beth Martin said.

The Breitbart News article noted that Trump has relentlessly called on lawmakers to pass the act and safeguard American elections:

During his address from the White House last week detailing election vulnerabilities, Trump said the only reason one would not want to pass the SAVE America Act is if “you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way.” “This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo voter ID,” he added. “How simple is that? Could I have your photo, please? Photo voter ID. All voters must provide proof of citizenship.”

“Elections that all Americans can feel confident in is a high priority of this White House,” Dhillon said during a recent interview.

“We really want every American to get out there and vote, and feel confident in the outcome. That’s an important part of it, is not just vote, but also feel like you can accept the outcome of the elections,” she said:

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said recently he believes the outlook for Republicans when it comes to the midterms is good.

“I like our chances. The map has never been better,” he said.