Florida DSA Senate Candidate’s Crazy Moments: Quotes Marxist Cop Killer, Calls Drag Shows ‘Wholesome Entertainment’ for Children

Florida’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Senate candidate Angie Nixon has a history of making outlandish statements throughout her political career, including praising a Marxist cop killer while campaigning in a church, calling for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies to be put back in place, and admitting to taking her children to drag shows, referring to them as “wholesome” entertainment.

Nixon defeated Trump-hater Alex Vindman (D) in her primary battle and will now face off against Republican Rep. Ashley Moody (R-FL) in November’s general election. With that, many of Nixon’s positions – which also include bringing back DEI and prioritizing a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens – are coming to light.

Here are some of her crazy moments.

1.The Florida state representative openly quoted Marxist cop killer Assata Shakur, who at one time appeared on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) list of “most wanted” terrorists,” while campaigning in a church.

“I’m gonna open this up for questions, but I’m gonna leave y’all with these words of a famous freedom fighter before we open it up: Assata Shakur,” Nixon said. “‘It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and protect one another. We have nothing to lose but our chains.'”

“Our chains are attacks on the Voting Rights Act. Our chains are them closing down our neighborhood schools. Our chains are them spending a billion dollars on a ballroom you will never get to dance in – never, ever get to dance in,” Nixon said, seemingly taking issue with the addition of the White House Ballroom even as security concerns abound, as seen with the would-be shooter at the WHCA dinner earlier this year.

Nixon continued, asserting that the “chains” are “them kidnapping our immigrant neighbors and locking them up,” falsely suggesting that ICE is arresting illegal aliens for no reason.

“Our chains are them not arresting corrupt cops that shoot black unarmed men in the streets. Our chains are the attacks on women’s rights. Our chains,” she continued, “are them emboldening racists to come into my district and shoot three black people in the Dollar General, and only say that person was a little off and didn’t even want to say that he was a racist.”

She then again quoted Marxist cop killer Shakur: “‘It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win,'” concluding that there is “absolutely nothing to lose” but “our chains.”

2. Nixon openly called for the return of DEI policies, asserting that we must “work to level the playing field.”

“You actually have to just make sure that you are passing policies that work to level the playing field. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with DEI, with leveling the playing field. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Nixon said.

“Why do we not want people to start at the same point and have access to everything? Just because you giving me a little bit of access to certain things doesn’t make it whole for … like generations of trauma, generations of living in poverty,” she claimed.

She added, “It’s gonna take me 20 more years or whatever to like get caught up just based on like my family history, right? And so, you know, I just would have to definitely say we got to stop the rollbacks of these anti-DEI measures and that type of thing.”

3. When asked during an appearance on MS Now if she supports open borders, Nixon said, “I support a comprehensive and clear pathway to citizenship for folks.”

4. In April, Nixon screamed into a bullhorn during a special legislative session to approve new districts.

5. Nixon said she wants to put ICE agents in jail because they are bound to fatally shoot black Americans.

“We’re black. They gonna profile us, too. They can’t tell the difference between a black American that is a descendant of slaves here in this country or someone from Jamaica or Nigeria,” she stated. “They are going to racially profile us and they are going to escalate things and they are going to shoot and kill us,” Nixon said, asserting they will get away with it unless Americans send people like her to Washington, DC.

“We don’t need ICE. ICE was designed — ICE came about after the towers went down, after September 11th, and it came about to evoke fear and to target and to profile the Muslim community,” she said. “It has now morphed into this agency that goes after immigrants, that demonizes immigrants.”

6. Nixon once said there is “no sexualization at a drag show” and admitted to taking her children to one.

It remains unclear whether she took her children to the drag show investigated by her own state, which featured a number of sexual themes, including “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer.”