RNC Revokes Canadian Broadcaster’s Credentials for Midterm Convention

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced it has revoked the media credentials of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for the upcoming midterm convention in Dallas.

The CBC circulated a memo to its staff last week directing them not to “refer to the September 11 attacks as terrorist attacks.”

The RNC told Breitbart News that when the CBC announced their credentials had been revoked, they “cried wolf, saying it was an attempt to ‘control the press.'”

An announcement made by the GOP said the two-day event will include a memorial for the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The midterm convention is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 9 and 10.

“Allowing an organization whose guidance instructed journalists not to characterize the September 11 attacks as terrorism would be an insult to the American (and Canadian) families, victims, and survivors affected by the attacks,” the party said in a statement.