RNC Revokes Canadian Broadcaster’s Credentials for Midterm Convention

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced it has revoked the media credentials of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for the upcoming midterm convention in Dallas.
The CBC circulated a memo to its staff last week directing them not to “refer to the September 11 attacks as terrorist attacks.”
The RNC told Breitbart News that when the CBC announced their credentials had been revoked, they “cried wolf, saying it was an attempt to ‘control the press.'”
An announcement made by the GOP said the two-day event will include a memorial for the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The midterm convention is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 9 and 10.
“Allowing an organization whose guidance instructed journalists not to characterize the September 11 attacks as terrorism would be an insult to the American (and Canadian) families, victims, and survivors affected by the attacks,” the party said in a statement.
The CBC and Radio Canada memo further instructed staff to “generally avoid labeling any specific bombing or other assault as a ‘terrorist act’ unless this term is attributed.”
CBC at first defended the directive, citing a purportedly longstanding policy of requiring staff to use the terms “terrorist” and “terrorism” only with attribution.
The news organization says their directive on 9/11 has been reversed, but to no avail with RNC leadership.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will speak at the midterm convention, which is aimed at promoting the party’s candidates and the Trump administration’s agenda.
The party has called it “a primetime showcase for President Trump’s success, candidates, and causes that have propelled the 2026 midterms to unprecedented focus.”
The convention is expected to frame the midterm elections as a contrast between what Republicans describe as “common sense” and “crazy,” highlighting the Working Families Tax Cuts, a secure border, the crackdown on fraud, and a historic drop in crime among Republican accomplishments.
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