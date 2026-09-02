The Democrat running against Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District is a “socialist vegan” who “called for a vice tax on meat, dairy, and eggs,” Evans – the only person in 2024 to flip a seat red in a blue state – said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Evans talked about what Democrat policies have done to his state, pointing to his Democrat opponent Manny Rutinel.

“And now, you know, I’ve got a crazy guy running against me for my seat. Socialist vegan called for a vice tax on meat, dairy, and eggs because he wants to raise the prices of animal protein so much that nobody can afford it, and they have to eat tree nuts. That’s his plan.”

Evans emphasized, “He wants to make everybody else vegan by taxing meat, dairy, and eggs. He’s a lawyer. He bragged just last year about how, as an Earthjustice lawyer, [his] job was to sue the meat companies “for all they’re worth” because – this is a direct quote. Yeah, this is a direct quote from him. Farmers and ranchers are quote, horrific and exploitive.” (Earthjustice, in its own words, is a “nonprofit public interest environmental law organization.”)

Evans pointed out that his district happens to be the “beef and dairy capital of Colorado.”

“Horrific, exploitive, and meat, dairy, and eggs need to be taxed, vice tax, not just a tax, a vice tax to pay for all of the damage that they do for the environment and to drive up costs so that people switch away from meat, dairy, and eggs into tree nuts,” Evans emphasized, noting that it is even worse than that.

“And as if that’s not enough, and you know – being a lawyer and suing, you know, farmers and ranchers. He also founded a nonprofit called Climate Refarm, dedicated to making sure that farmers and ranchers understand how destructive they’re being to the environment and how there’s a better way for them, apparently, to you know, go grow almonds or something like that,” he revealed.

However, Evans said Rutinel is using the tactic many Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates are embracing by claiming that they held such radical views long ago but have since eased up. The problem for Rutinel, though, Evans said, is the fact that he was still abiding by these views fairly recently.

“It’s like last year where he was still, you know, bragging about all of these things,” the congressman said.

When asked why this race is a tossup at all, Evans attributed it to how the district was redrawn.

“It was drawn to be a competitive seat in Colorado, and the other part of it is because this this guy is a new character. He effectively carpetbagged to Colorado five years ago. Not me saying that. I’ve got sitting elected Democrats who are quietly saying that, although one of them said it publicly. So [he] showed up to Colorado during COVID, and then immediately got appointed to a vacancy seat in the state legislature, and then for the last three years he’s been making state laws in Colorado, but nobody really knows who this guy is,” he said.

“And so once we introduce the voters and the constituents and the districts to him, then you know we take a pretty decisive lead. But that’s the fight … Dems are going to pour a ton of money into the seat to muddy the waters, and as you said, try to rebrand him” as someone who has not spent the bulk of his life fighting against farmers and ranchers.

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