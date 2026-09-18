“Independent” Nebraska U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn appeared to admit it was he in leaked audio remarks deriding Trump supporters.

Osborn, who is running against incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE), seemed to agree during a recent interview that the voice belonged to him, Fox News reported Thursday.

“Billy Bob in fucking Red Cloud, Nebraska, who lives next to the fucking Trump store as you pull into town and is waving the Trump flag, all he knows is he’s on the winning team,” Osborn said in the clip.

“It’s really that simple. It is. And Trump, that’s why he’s been so effective,” he continued. “He’s been so effective at taking Billy Bob and his wife Mary Jane or Mary Jo and telling them ‘Look, we’re winning. You’re on the winning team.’ And that’s all they care about because their lives probably suck so fucking bad.”

After the clip played during the interview, Osborn was asked if it was he saying that in the recording, to which he replied, “It sure sounds like me.” But then he denied thinking about Trump voters that way:

In response to the audio recording, Ricketts wrote in a social media post, “I’ve been to Red Cloud. I’ve been to every corner of this state. The people Dan Osborn is mocking — calling them ‘Billy Bob’ and ‘Mary Jane,’ saying their lives ‘probably suck so f—— bad’ — are the hardest-working people in America.”

“They don’t need a candidate who looks down on them. They need a senator who fights for them every single day. That’s what I do,” he stated:

Osborn has attacked the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections, and “Osborn also supports giving Social Security cards to illegal immigrants, which would open a path for illegals to vote in U.S. elections,” a Breitbart News report said:

Osborn, a former registered Democrat, is running as an independent against Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) after losing his 2024 Senate campaign to Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) by six percentage points. Fischer campaign manager Derek Oden accused Osborn of being “a liberal Democrat in disguise.” The Plains Sentinel reported that Osborn indicated he would caucus with Democrats if elected. The two sitting independents in the Senate, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME), also caucus with Democrats. Osborn is endorsed by the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Osborn also raised $9,000 in a fundraiser promoted by a leftist forum that cheered the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Breitbart News reported in August.