Far-left Muslim U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) said some Arabs in America have a reputation for behavior that included pestering women.

El-Sayed made his comments during an appearance on the Higher Learning podcast when he was asked what he has been doing to “resonate” with black voters.

The candidate, whom leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has claimed “represents the politics of the future” for America, said he has been having “great conversations” with people.

However, El-Sayed admitted that “Too often when folks meet somebody who looks like me, it’s not a good experience. Too often, they’re seeing them from behind bulletproof glass in a liquor store or in a gas station.

“They’re being catcalled, if they’re a woman. Their kid is being sold a Lucy out the back, if they buy food its beyond its expiration date.”

His comments came after a car crash occurred in Detroit involving an Arab driver accused of running a red light and hitting a car whose driver was a black woman, Fox 2 reported Tuesday:

The victim’s attorney is holding a news conference at the Westin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to call on the prosecutor’s office to charge this as a hate crime. Attorney Johnny Hawkins says his client was allegedly tormented by an angry mob of Muslim men using racial slurs. It is also alleged that the victim had items stolen from her vehicle as the mob allegedly worked to protect the Muslim driver and her vehicle.

More videos from social media showed black Americans highlighting the Arab influence in their communities and others explaining how the Democrat Party has failed the black community:

El-Sayed has cited the Quran as the inspiration behind his politics while also comparing himself to Jesus.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported September 25 that “A majority of Michigan voters hold an unfavorable view of Democratic Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (aka Abdul El-Sayed), according to a poll commissioned by a Republican group and released this week.”

El-Sayed is running against Republican Mike Rogers who described him as the “Democratic Socialists of America darling right now” and said the race was “crazy versus common sense.”