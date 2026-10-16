A coalition of 40 Florida rabbis representing Jewish communities across 17 cities and seven counties has endorsed Republican Rep. Byron Donalds for governor in an open letter released Friday, citing his record of confronting antisemitism, championing school choice, and standing with Israel as they look to preserve Florida as a safe and welcoming home for Jewish families.

In the letter, the rabbis, who signed in their individual capacities, praised Donalds as a strong advocate for Jewish families and the values they say have made Florida a welcoming place for Jewish communities to flourish.

“Florida has become a place where Jewish families can build their lives, practice their faith, educate their children, and raise the next generation with confidence and without living in constant fear,” the rabbis wrote. “This is nothing we can take for granted.”

Signatories of the letter, dated October 13 and released Friday, include rabbis from Jewish communities spanning South Florida to Tampa, Tallahassee, and Northeast Florida. They represent 17 cities across seven counties, with 36 based in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The rabbis pointed to Donalds’ record of confronting antisemitism and his commitment to protecting Jewish communities, noting his public declaration that the safety and security of Floridians is “non-negotiable.”

They also highlighted a recent town hall in Delray Beach, where Jewish students from Florida Atlantic University asked how he would ensure their safety on college campuses.

“Direct question, direct answer: Antisemitism will never be tolerated on college campuses,” Donalds responded.

Education was another central factor in the endorsement, with the rabbis highlighting Donalds’ work in the Florida Legislature to expand scholarship programs and give parents greater freedom to choose how their children are educated.

They also praised Donalds and his wife Erika for championing school choice, which they said has helped Jewish families gain greater access to faith-based education.

The rabbis also emphasized Donalds’ consistent support for Israel, citing his defense of the Jewish state during Hamas rocket attacks in 2021, when he also condemned antisemitic attacks against American Jews, as well as his public statements reaffirming that support, including on the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

“Florida will ALWAYS stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters,” Donalds declared in his October 7 anniversary message.

Looking ahead, the rabbis stressed the importance of preserving Florida as a state where Jewish families can live safely, practice their faith, and educate their children according to their values.

“We believe Florida must remain a state where Jewish life flourishes, antisemitism is confronted, our communities are protected, and parents have meaningful choices in educating their children,” they wrote. “We look forward to working with you to keep Florida strong, safe, and welcoming for generations to come.”

Lisa Spies, the Donalds campaign’s director of Jewish outreach, welcomed the endorsement, describing the signatories as prominent religious leaders who share the congressman’s priorities.

“These are some of the most respected rabbinic leaders in Florida, and they came together because they know what’s at stake,” Spies said. “Byron Donalds has stood with the Jewish community and with Israel when it mattered most. Florida’s Jewish community is proud to stand with him.”

Bryan E. Leib, a surrogate for the Donalds campaign, underscored the significance of the endorsement with a quip about the difficulty of getting rabbis to agree.

“It’s hard to get two rabbis to agree on anything, and 40 of them just agreed on Byron Donalds,” Leib said.

Donalds, who won the Republican gubernatorial primary in August and has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, faces Democratic nominee and former Republican congressman David Jolly in the November 3 general election.