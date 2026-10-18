Democrat Adam Hamilton Getting Rich from His Megachurch

Democrat megachurch pastor, Adam Hamilton, has spent his campaign for Senate in Kansas railing against billionaires and special interests, but his financial disclosure shows he has a net worth of up to $20 million and earns a salary more than twice the salary paid to U.S. senators from Church of the Resurrection.

Hamilton’s own campaign website says, “we need to get their influence out of politics,” but he earns $394,239.00 from the church he started with his wife. The median household income in Kansas is $75,514.00.

Not only does Hamilton draw a hefty salary from the megachurch, but he also owns a vacation home in the resort town of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, which is worth nearly $1 million in addition to a primary residence reportedly valued at $1.4 million in Stilwell.

In addition to Hamilton’s salary and real estate portfolio, he also earned publishing royalties totaling $417,372.70 from United Methodist Publishing House, the disclosure stated.

In late September, Hamilton’s history of controversial sermons, the church’s activities, and his involvement with national Democrats came into focus as polls showed a tight race in the state.

The Church of the Resurrection under his leadership partnered with Kansas City PrideFest to sponsor a “Drag Queen Story Time & Gay Pride Festival.” Images identified the church as a 2025 PrideFest sponsor alongside an image advertising PrideFest’s “Youth & Teen Tents,” which promoted stage acts, free books, story time, arts and crafts projects, and other activities, according to previous reporting by Breitbart News.

Hamilton also donated to Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign and served on an Obama-era council that recommended expanding eligibility for commutations and pardons.

President Donald Trump will host a rally on Monday boosting Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in an area near the state capital of Wichita. An Insider Advantage survey published on Oct. 15 gave Marshall a one-point lead over Hamilton, with 48 percent of the state’s vote vs. 47 percent for Hamilton.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.