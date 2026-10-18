Leftists showed up for “No Kings” protests on Saturday in areas across the United States to encourage people to vote early as the November midterm elections approach.

The Hill reported that thousands of the events were planned as a “nationwide day of action”:

Previous country-wide protest days led by the No Kings Coalition have been aimed at denouncingPresident Trump and his administration’s policies. The Oct. 17 day of action was announced by the organizing group last month as a coordinated effort to boost early voting mobilization. At an event in Washington, D.C., protesters marched from the White House to the U.S. Capitol carrying a banner with the message “Your vote is your voice.” Others held signs that said “Pro-American, anti-Trump” and “Hands off my vote.”

The “No Kings” website said its mission was to encourage eligible voters to cast their ballot “while preparing our nationwide network to rapidly respond to any attempts at election interference.”

Video footage from Saturday’s events showed people marching, making speeches, playing music and singing, and holding signs:

At one event in Arlington, Virginia, a drag queen also gave a speech:

The news came as Republicans have been working to drive MAGA voters to the ballot box, Breitbart News reported October 8.

The outlet noted Friday that “A majority say their minds are made up as to who they will vote for in the midterm elections, but a sizable portion still could be swayed, a recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.”

“President Trump has continued his midterm blitz as Election Day draws closer, holding rallies for races in key states like Ohio and Alaska this week with more to come in Georgia, Kentucky, Kansas, and North Carolina,” the article said.

In September, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson explained the situation for voters and the nation.

“As I’ve said, the barbarians are now inside the gate. By our count, there’s almost 40 openly-avowed Marxists, communists, socialists, they’re all in the same camp. Marxism, you understand, in Marxism, socialism is a step to get to communism, okay? Communism, Marx thought, would be the Utopia, or the perfect society. He’s absolutely deadly wrong,” he stated:

In another social media post last week, Johnson wrote “This is NOT your father’s Democrat Party! The dangerous Marxist left has TAKEN IT OVER to push their anti-American policy agenda. The choice is now clear, and even the mainstream media knows it.”

“Will America remain the most free, most powerful, most successful, most benevolent nation in the history of the world? OR will we SHRED the Constitution and become the Socialist Republic of America, heading down a dark, deadly road to COMMUNISM and RUIN?” he continued:

In March, Fox News reported on the leftist groups behind the “No Kings” movement:

A network of about 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the coordinated nationwide “No Kings” protest Saturday, including communist groups who are using the day to call for a “revolution,” according to a Fox Digital News investigation. According to a copy of the permit for the “flagship” march in St. Paul, Minn., Indivisible, a national well-heeled Democratic political advocacy organization funded by billionaire George Soros, is the lead coordinator for the protest.

Left-wing celebrities have also taken part in previous “No Kings” rallies as they spoke and marched against President Trump, according to Breitbart News.