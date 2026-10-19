Getting out the vote “can literally change the course of what’s happening with Congress” regardless of what the polls say, Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht, both of whom just launched the platform 7Votes.org ahead of the midterm election, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle mentioned the state of polls in American ahead of the election, noting, “If you want to prove that the polls are wrong and that they totally underestimated the Republicans again, the best way to do it is to turn out the votes.”

“You’re touching on something I think I’ve thought about in my 45-year career probably more than almost any other single topic, and just watching how all of this unfolds in modern times,” Phillips said. “And it used to be that polls were a little more regimented, even though there weren’t as many pollsters. It wasn’t as easy to start a polling company.”

“So now what you have is there are these polling companies that are very, very heavily Democrat in nature, and what they do during years like this, especially off years, is they’ll spend the summer really spinning up numbers that are just crazy, right? Like 7, 8, 9, points ahead, and everybody knows that that’s not true. But that’s the way they run the samples because that’s how they raise money,” he explained. “If you take a look at fundraising in conjunction with how those polls come out, it’s how they position themselves to raise money.”

The left, he continued, will realize that they need to be more realistic as election day draws nearer, which is why one typically sees them tightening up — to make it look more realistic.

“Even the leftist pollsters, and so they begin to kind of tighten things up because that’s how they get people out to vote. It’s one thing when they’re raising money, they want the numbers to be big. When it’s getting close to election time, they want the numbers to be more narrow. So what the left has done is they’ve used sort of the polling class to manipulate these situations, manipulate these numbers,” he said before discussing the race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico for the U.S. Senate race in Texas.

“Everybody knows that this race in Texas was going to come down to, you know, a point or two or a couple points, but that’s really the heart and soul of what 7 Votes really is. It sort of … dismisses all of that now that we’re two weeks away, and says, ‘Listen, all I can do is get my seven friends out,'” he said, highlighting the launch of their platform designed to get others to encourage their friends and family members to vote.

But at the end of the day, Phillips said, “None of the polls matter.” It is all about turnout:

It all comes down to who who gets out to vote, and you know we get a lot of … communications, as Catherine said, people asking us about this or saying, ‘Wow, I saw this. And what do you do? Talarico is going to win, or do you really think this the guy in Michigan is going to win?’ And you know, I look at those things, and I look at the numbers, and all I can think about is, you know what? This is going to come down to a point. This is going to come down to a half a point. And so many of these. And if you don’t do something, if you’re sitting there today and you’ve got two minutes, just go sign up. It literally takes two minutes to sign up. Add your people, and then a couple minutes a day for two weeks.

“So you spend 15 minutes, and you can change – an individual can literally change the course of what’s happening with Congress, what’s happening in the Senate, what’s happening in these governors’ races. Now is the time,” he said, adding, “It really is a numbers game.”

Engelbrecht added, “It’s going to come down to small numbers.”

“Every vote counts, and if we sit this one out, we will wish that we hadn’t. Once the results come in and we see the shocking impact it will have in our state houses and on Capitol Hill, where advancements that have been made will most definitely be peeled back, and we will be in a bad place for the next two years,” she said. “It is critical that we get everybody out to vote, and this is an easy way to start that conversation,” she emphasized.

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Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.