Roger Marshall Reminds Kansas Voters Border Security, Tax Cuts Are at Stake in Senate Race

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) urged Kansans who voted for President Donald Trump to turn out in the Senate election, arguing that border security, lower taxes, and military funding were at stake in his race against Democrat Adam Hamilton.

During Wednesday’s debate moderated by FOX4 anchor John Holt, Marshall pointed to the administration’s record and warned that electing Hamilton would help Democrats control the Senate.

“If you want lower taxes and you voted for President Trump, you need to come out, because we delivered on those things,” Marshall said.

Marshall put immigration enforcement near the top of his appeal to Trump voters.

“Your border’s never been so secure,” he said.

He also credited Republicans with strengthening the military and passing what he described as “the working family tax cuts, the largest tax cut in American history.”

“Kansans get to keep $2,000 to $3,000 more of their own money,” Marshall said.

Marshall contrasted Republicans’ record with Senate Democrats’ votes on border security, military funding, and taxes, while arguing that Hamilton would be beholden to Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer. He said:

Compare it again to what Adam Hamilton and Chuck Schumer would look like if they would control the Senate. Look, every Senate Democrat voted against funding border security. Every Senate Democrat voted against funding the military. Every Senate Democrat voted against lower taxes. Every Senate Democrat voted against voter ID. Every Senate Democrat on the Ag Committee voted against the Farm Bill. There’s kind of a ring going here. This guy’s funded by Chuck Schumer. He’ll be beholden to Chuck Schumer forever, and that’s why we need to keep myself in that Senate seat.

All Senate Democrats voted against Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill in July 2025, which included tax cuts, border security funding, and increased defense spending.

Senate Democrats also blocked a photo ID amendment in March 2026. On agriculture, Marshall’s office said every Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee voted against advancing Farm Bill 2.0 in September.