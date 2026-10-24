Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), who founded SEAL PAC, released a fierce ad that compares communist and socialist dictators to several liberal, Democrat lawmakers. Zinke warned that the United States faces “a war of ideologies” from communism and socialism and that “a lot of Americans are buying into it.”

Speaking to host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Zinke talked about the black-and-white ad, which juxtaposes images of socialist and communist dictators with images of liberal Democrats such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI), and U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

The ad, which reminds people that “Throughout history, American heroes have fought against socialism and communism,” also warns that the ideology of socialism and communism “is here in America.”

Veterans such as Reps. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Pat Harrigan (R-NC), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), and Tom Barrett (R-MI) are highlighted as being willing to fight for American citizens in Washington, DC.

“The Democratic Socialist Party, it’s not Democratic Socialist Party. It’s communism. And we fought against communism. And this is their agenda. This is what we face. We face open borders, boys playing girls’ sports, no property rights, no gun rights, stacking the court — that’s communism. They are anti-American and anti-Constitution,” Zinke told host Matthew Boyle.

“We face an ideology, a war of ideologies. Really, it’s about communism, socialism — and a lot of Americans are buying into it.”

Boyle pointed out that the ad shows that socialist and communist ideologies are in the United States and “the only thing that stands” between socialist and communist candidates taking power is a “Republican majority in the House and Senate.”

“Absolutely, and we’ve seen it, and we fought against it in foreign shores. Now it is here. You look at what the agenda is from Bernie Sanders, AOC. It’s not American. It’s not supporting the Constitution. They’ve said it up front. They want to pack the courts,” Zinke said.

During the interview Boyle pointed out that Van Orden’s, Crane’s, and Kiggans’s seats are “the number one battlegrounds in the country.”

“Rob Wittman in Virginia is a tighter seat than it should be. While Rob is not a veteran, I tell you, Rob has supported veterans. I sat with him on the House Armed Services Committee, and Rob and veterans’ issues, he gets. There’s about 18 seats out there that are veterans, that strongly support veterans, that SEAL PAC is focusing on. On our ad we have six, but we rotate the six depending on where we’re going to play the ad, and in which state.”

Zinke continued to share that he has “deep suspicions about the polls” and stated that he does not think America is communist.

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