“Scale matters” when it comes to legal immigration, and fostering a “love for our culture” is essential, Jace Yarborough, the GOP Candidate for Congress in Texas’s 32 Congressional District, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Yarborough spoke about legal immigration and some of the issues that come with it.

“Who cares if there’s so many Indians in Frisco? What’s the, what’s the problem with that? It’s good for the economy,” host Mike Slater said, playing devil’s advocate.

“I vehemently disagree,” Yarborough said. “Scale matters. Concentration matters. Right, so there was a time whenever our – what I call our institutions of assimilation, right – those institutions that were here to engender, create the same love for our history, love for our culture among people who came to this country,” he said, concluding that those have been taken from us and have now turned “against us as Americans.”

Public schools, for instance, no longer foster or teach a love of American history.

“They’re engendering hate for it, right? And look, at the end of the day, the government of, the American government, should serve the American people in our way of life. That’s its duty and obligation. And if America became 95 percent Indian, it wouldn’t be America anymore, right? This would be gone. And I think our heritage is worth fighting for, and that our government should be fitted to us as a people,” the Republican candidate contended before pointing to the economic issues that come with the present state of legal immigration, as the federal government has “subsidized foreign labor at the expense of American labor through something like the H-1B visa process.”

“And those young men and women that are graduating, particularly in the STEM fields with engineering and computer science degrees, they’re being disproportionately impacted by a government who prefers foreigners to them,” he said, deeming that “unjust.”

“Not only is it terrible for the future of our economy and our culture, but … it’s terrible for communities and dynamism and a sense that like, hey, this is my country and I want to give to it because it is a place where I can raise my family and my children and grandchildren can benefit from the kind of childhood and upbringing that I had. And when you lose that, and again you start turning in and you start thinking only of yourself, things get — things fall apart very, very quickly,” Yarborough warned.

“There’s no law that Congress can pass. There’s no executive order we can issue to fix that because it’s something that happens sort of in the heart and in the soul of individual citizens when they feel like their country has betrayed them, and that’s when things really fall apart,” he said, saying that the Trump administration is working to address these deep civilizational questions and “turn it around,” putting the focus back on the American people.

“That’s one of the reasons I jumped into this race, is to provide reinforcements for this movement that is finally prioritizing the way of life and welfare of ordinary Americans,” he added.

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