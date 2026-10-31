Anthony Constantino, the Republican candidate running for Congress in New York’s 21st district, encouraged Republican voters to “make a plan to vote” and warned that the Democrat Party’s ideologies are “destructive.”

Speaking with host Matthew Boyle during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, Constantino told him two Border Patrol unions endorsed him for Congress. Breitbart News reported that National Border Patrol Council Local 2266 president Sean Walsh highlighted that Constantino “understands that border security is national security.”

Constantino expressed that he was “honored to be endorsed by Border Patrol.”

“The best thing the American people can do right now is to make a plan to vote. Vote like crazy, and vote for every Republican you can find. Vote for myself and Bruce Blakeman in New York state,” Constantino said.

“Get out and vote early. We have a little bit of time left to vote early. Get out and vote early. I know Republicans like to vote on election day, but I’m trying to persuade them all to vote early because then on election day, they can spend their day trying to get other people to vote. We need to get as many votes as possible.”

“I like to be a positive thinker, and I want us to hold our House majority. It’s the best possible thing for America. It’s the best possible thing for the world. The Democratic ideology is destructive. It’s anti-human ideology. Open the border, cause human trafficking. Their ideology is anti-humanity. You know, promote transgenderism to kids. Use tax dollars to pay for abortions. These are ideas that are against humanity, and everybody needs to come together and fight to stop them.”

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Constantino asked what is wrong with the Democrat Party, and why they “like these ideas.”

“People need to unite and vote Republican all over America, protect the House majority,” Constantino added. “And I’m looking forward to getting to Congress and being a persuasive voice that protects us from ever doing anything as stupid as what we did under the Biden administration. We opened the border. We let millions of people into our country illegally.”

Boyle asked Constantino about how he is going out in the last few days ahead of the midterm election and getting Republicans to turn out to vote. Constantino explained that not only was he using social media to reach Republican voters, but he would be appearing at a rally on Monday, in Rome, New York, with Vice President JD Vance.

“I’m traveling all over the district, and very importantly, I’m going to be rallying with JD Vance, our great Vice President, in Rome, New York. I’m going to give a big speech on stage, just like I did in Syracuse. I’m going to get my message out very effectively there for everybody to hear, along with the vice president.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.