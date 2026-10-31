Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Michigan Mike Rogers is commending Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) for calling on his leftist opponent Abdul El-Sayed to denounce a political ad targeting Israel and Jewish people.

In a social media post Friday evening, Rogers wrote:

Representative Haley Stevens is a courageous leader who deserves the respect of every Michigan voter. She has conducted herself with nothing but class since the Democratic primary, a primary where a majority of voters did not vote for her party’s nominee. She was absolutely right to call on Abdul El-Sayed to denounce the Rebellion PAC ad and she was right to call on him to apologize for espousing the same hateful ideology behind it. Representative Stevens’ statement expressed a hope that Abdul El-Sayed “had heard the deep concerns of the Jewish Community.” It is as shameful as it is disappointing that his response to her clearly shows that he does not care about those concerns. In her statement, the Congresswoman says, “the Jewish and African-American communities of my district deserve to have someone show up for them, rather than fight over them.” I agree with her and my campaign is about being there, showing up and defending these communities and all Michiganders.

In her social media post early Friday, Stevens said El-Sayed had disavowed the ad.

“On the eve of the eve of the eve of our BIG and important election, a unifying moment has arrived, our democratic nominee for U.S Senate disavows the Rebellion PAC ad made by Hasan Piker’s uncle that claims Jews are responsible for America’s economic woes,” she wrote. “We have learned from party leaders and emissaries, as reported in the news media that he has.”

“On Sunday I will join with the Great Democratic leader, Jim Clyburn and Dr El Sayed for a church service in the beautiful city of Detroit. The political coalition of Black and Jewish voices that have carried Michigan and this country through so many storms to the righteous path of liberal democracy and equal opportunity for all will ring out,” Stevens added:

Click here to read more about Piker and his extreme leftist views.

The ad in question showed a man and woman in a grocery store as the woman told her partner to put the eggs back on the shelf.

“We have to set that $7 aside for killing Palestinians,” the woman told him:

In a statement Friday afternoon, El-Sayed claimed his campaign had been focused on high gas prices, costly groceries, and health care while also claiming, “Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported Wednesday that Stevens was still backing El-Sayed. However, she said she believed he would denounce that ad and another one.

“[O]ur nominee is in a very strong position to denounce the hateful ads that have hurt people. We’ve got one with Tucker Carlson, who is a racist, anti-black, white [supremacist] apologist, and we’ve got another that’s blaming Jews for the cost of groceries,” she said.

“Abdul — and I fully believe he can do this — can denounce Tucker Carlson and denounce antisemitic hate, things that make, particularly, minority communities feel less safe and actually make them less safe. When, for instance, you blame Jews for the cost of groceries being too high or healthcare not being affordable, that’s dangerous for Jews,” Stevens said. “When you’re somehow propping up Tucker Carlson, that makes a whole host of people in our black community feel less safe and targeted. I know that he has it in him to denounce these two ads, to take them down.”