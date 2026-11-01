Centrist Democrats would reportedly rather lose the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections than see radical leftist candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) win, according to the Intercept.

The outlet reported Saturday that the Muslim winning the senate seat would be “the nightmare they fear most.”

The news came after President Donald Trump said on Sunday “I’m here today in Michigan for a very important reason, I’m here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator, and that’s the fact. We’re not going to let that happen,” Breitbart News reported.

The Intercept’s Eoin Higgins continued:

The Michigan Democrat’s campaign came under pressure from party moderates days out from the general election to denounce an ad produced by The Young Turks presenter Cenk Uygur and his Rebellion PAC. El-Sayed and his campaign were not involved in the production or distribution of the ad, which tied rising domestic prices to U.S. financial backing of the Israel military. But on Thursday, the campaign made the conciliatory gesture of distancing itself. For centrists, it still wasn’t enough. Rather than take the win, Haley Stevens, the House member who lost to El-Sayed in Michigan’s Democratic primary for Senate in August, used that condemnation on Friday as a springboard for a scathing denouncement of her former opponent, framed as a “celebration” of her magnanimous decision to campaign for El-Sayed this weekend alongside Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. — and laying out conditions for her support with just a few days to go.

Higgins’ article was published as the Democrat Party has continued moving further to the left.

“Right-wing Democrats aren’t stupid. They know their influence over the party is at a historic low,” he wrote.

There has also reportedly been a growing rift between Democrats who want to push the transgender agenda and those who want to focus on the economy with their potential majorities in the House or Senate in 2027, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI) who is running against El-Sayed, encouraged voters who initially backed Stevens to join his campaign.

“When people tell you who they are, believe them. Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign has been based on vile racism and antisemitism, funded by groups who support terrorism, and designed to divide and blame,” he wrote in a social media post.

RELATED: Bernie Moreno — Just on ‘Sheer Jihadist Credentials’ El-Sayed Is Most Extreme Socialist in Midterms

“As I said the day after the primary, if you believe Michigan can have a future where we can all come together, you have a home with us,” Rogers said.

“I say today: if you are a Haley Stevens voter who rejects this bigoted and hateful candidate, you have a home with us. If you believe we can all work together to make housing affordable, improve education and, lower gas prices, you have a home with us. Let’s Get to Work,” he added:

President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Rogers.

“From the U.S. Army to Congress, Mike has served our Nation with distinction, and will bring that same Fighting Spirit to the U.S. Senate. His opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, is a Radical Left Dumocrat who is opposed to NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, and NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY and, if he and the Dumocrats ever got in, all of these things will be terminated. He wants massive Tax Increases, Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and Transgender Mutilization of your Children. Abdul El-Sayed is Reckless, Radical, and Dangerous!” he wrote in a Truth Social post.