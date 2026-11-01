Trump: Haley Stevens Displayed Bravery Backing Rogers Over El-Sayed

President Donald Trump praised Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) in a Truth Social post Sunday after the Democrat said she is backing Republican Mike Rogers over Muslim Socialist Abdul El-Sayed for the Michigan U.S. Senate seat.

Trump posted in part: “Wow, this is BIG! Congresswoman Haley Stevens, a Highly Respected Democrat, who narrowly lost in the Primary to Abdul Mohamed El-Sayed, and who has been breathlessly wined and dined by the Dumocrats to help in their Michigan Campaign for the United States Senate against Mike Rogers, has just ENDORSED Mike Rogers for Senate!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trump appeared in the state one week ago as the contest between Rogers and El-Sayed has become one of the most-watched races of the 2026 election cycle.

Continuing, Trump posted, “Her following is huge, and the level of respect from the People of Michigan, especially our African American and Jewish populations, is virtually unparalleled. Haley said what few people are willing to say. She showed great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the Great People of Michigan with what she did. It’s a thing called bravery, and few people have it like just displayed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Breitbart News reported earlier Sunday about the deteriorating relationship between Stevens and El-Sayed after she initially backed his campaign following their heated primary.

El-Sayed’s campaign reportedly told Stevens to stay away from its remaining campaign events after Stevens called on the diminutive Democrat to disavow an anti-Israel ad. Earlier in the week, Stevens’ fiancé, who is Jewish, said he was voting for Rogers.

Still, as late as Friday, Stevens was slated to appear at an event with South Carolina House Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn and El-Sayed. After El-Sayed told Stevens to stay away, a Clyburn adviser tersely said, “This is not Abdul’s event.”

Following Stevens’ endorsement, Clyburn went on with his appearance with El-Sayed but did not address reporters.

WATCH — Bernie Moreno: Just on “Sheer Jihadist Credentials” El-Sayed Is Most Extreme Socialist in Midterms:

Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) said in a statement that Senate Democrats were united in support of El-Sayed, saying he would “fight for the interests of working families” and calling Rogers “a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors.”

Schumer’s statement also alleged Republicans have engaged in “racist, Islamophobic, and over-the-top false attacks” on El-Sayed.

Other establishment Democrats have backed away from El-Sayed as well. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized him in a podcast interview, saying she has “more Jewish grandchildren than anybody in Congress,” and added, “This new person, Michigan will see if he gets elected to Congress.”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.