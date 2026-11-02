Trump Delivers Closing Midterm Message on National Mall

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump delivered his closing message for the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, hours before polls open across the country.

Throughout his remarks, Trump outlined what he sees as the stakes in the election and highlighted his administration’s accomplishments in its first 20 months.

“The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history. These are the most dangerous candidates ever put up,” he said.

“There’s never been anything like what we’re seeing: jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood members and people that nobody can even believe what we’re looking at, and all committed to the same radical agenda,” he added.

The president said that the agenda includes “open borders, raising your taxes by trillions of dollars, taking away your guns, transgender mutilalization of your children, abolishing oil and natural gas, sending energy costs skyrocketing, and opening the floodgates to millions of migrants from all over the world, hoping to get them to be able to vote.”

“We fought for 250 years to make [America] great. We’re not going to let it be torn down by a bunch of people that have failed everywhere they’ve been, because the ideologies that you’re talking about, various ideologies, they’ve always failed every single time,” he went on to add.

As for accomplishments, Trump touted the border, tax cuts, exports, the low poverty rate, “25 trillion in wealth created,” and the United States’s status as the world’s top oil producer.

“We’ve gone 17 months without one person entering our country illegally from the southern border. Before that, it was 25 million came in, and they came in from mental institutions and prisons, and they were drug dealers, very sick people in many ways,” the president said.

He then highlighted the benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which included no taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security for certain seniors.

“The poverty rate is at an all-time record low, meaning good, best poverty rate we’ve had ever in history. Best personal incomes we’ve had ever in history. American exports are at an all-time high, and more people are working today than at any point in the history of our country,” he said.

“And the United States is now by far the largest supplier of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world,” he continued.

Trump said that if the MAGA coalition that votes in presidential elections turns out for the midterms, then Republicans will win in convincing fashion.

“…If the people that voted for me and voted in the last election, where we had such a great victory, if they go out and vote, just a good portion of them, we will win in a landslide,” he said.