Democrat Josh Green Wins Hawaii Governor’s Race

Democrat Gov. Josh Green is the projected winner of the governor’s race in Hawaii.

Green won his reelection bid against Republican challenger Gary Cordery. With 12.1 percent of the vote in, Green saw 78.4 percent of the vote to Cordery’s 21.6 percent.

Democrats, who secured majorities in both the House and Senate Tuesday, congratulated Green on his victory.

“Congratulations, Dr. Green, on securing a second term as governor of Hawaii!” they wrote on social media.

“A huge congratulations to Dr. Josh Green on his reelection as governor of Hawaii,” Democrat Chair Ken Martin said. “Governor Green has spent his first term cutting taxes for the middle class, investing in affordable housing, and protecting healthcare across Hawaii. Let’s keep it going!”

In 2024, Green signed legislation barring people under age 21 from purchasing ammunition. The legislation also prohibited those under 21 from possessing it as well, as Breitbart News detailed at the time:

The text of SB 2845 makes two exceptions regarding ammo possession. The first is for those who have “[met] the criteria to possess a firearm” during the age frame in question and the second is for those “actively engaged in hunting or target shooting or going to or from the place of hunting or target shooting.”

Further, Green long stood as an ardent defender of former President Joe Biden, remaining in denial for quite some time regarding the former president’s cognitive decline. In 2024, Green said it was “wrong to not trust his judgment and the judgment of people around him,” pointing to Biden’s status as a longtime “public servant.” He also argued it was a “significant ability to cognitively still be able to make a self-deprecating joke,” referring to Biden making a joke about his brain in front of several governors.

When asked last year if he was misled about the true status of Biden’s health, Green said, “I do think that they did protect him, and, obviously, more than any of us realized.”

“I’m gentle because I saw an elderly gentleman, I saw a competition between two old guys and I thought they both had capacity issues in certain areas. But, obviously, the President’s decline was profound by the time he had that terrible debate. And now it is, obviously, something we should be honest about,” he conceded.