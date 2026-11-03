Democrat James Talarico Wins Texas Senate Seat Over Republican Ken Paxton

Democrat James Talarico has won the Texas Senate seat over state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), with NBC News calling the race shortly before 9:00 p.m. local time.

Talarico, a progressive state legislator, had nearly 60 percent of the vote with about 64 percent counted over the Trump-endorsed Republican’s 39 percent.

Shortly after Talarico was projected the winner, the AP called the Texas governor’s race for Democrat lawmaker Gina Hinojosa, who defeated incumbent Greg Abbott by a slightly smaller margin.

In the hours leading up to the poll closures, President Donald Trump called on Texans to vote for the “Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas,” who has “always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT.”

“I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate,” the president wrote on X, before referring to the Democrat as “James TalaFREAKO.”

Also calling Talarico a “Radical Left Dumocrat” and “Reckless, Radical, and Dangerous,” Trump argued that Paxton would “tirelessly fight” for MAGA priorities like advancing American energy dominance, promoting school choice, keeping the border secure, and protecting the Second Amendment.

More than half a billion dollars was spent on this race alone, making it the most expensive competition of the 2026 midterm season.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk contributed more than $150 million to political action committees (PACs) supporting Paxton, though Talarico received far more donations from individual donors — $145 million to $22 million.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.