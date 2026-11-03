Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Wins Reelection

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) won reelection, defeating her Republican opponent Mike Minogue in the state’s gubernatorial election.

With less than one percent of the vote in, Healey received 23,718 votes, or 86.7 percent of the vote, while Minogue received 2,365 votes, or 8.6 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Another candidate, Andrea James, received 1,278 votes, or 4.7 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:01 p.m.

The Boston Herald reported that Healey’s campaign portrayed her “as someone who will continue to stand up to” the president while Minogue was painted as being a supporter of some of “the worst aspects” of President Donald Trump’s policies:

For Healey’s campaign, the strategy throughout the election cycle was portraying the governor as someone who will continue to stand up to President Donald Trump while painting Minogue, who the campaign called “MAGA Mike,” as a supporter of what her supporters would call the worst aspects of Trump’s policies. Simultaneously, Healey was able to successfully deflect the blame for things like soaring energy prices and the affordability crisis, crucial campaign hurdles, onto Trump.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported in September that Healey was encouraging voters to “support Question 9 on the November ballot, thereby securing new prohibitions on ‘assault weapons’ and ‘ghost guns.'”

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported in August that Healey signed a bill that “ultimately allows unborn babies to be aborted throughout pregnancy and strikes down the state’s current 24-week limit.”