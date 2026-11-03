Republican Bruce Blakeman “has got Kathy Hochul on the run” in New York’s gubernatorial race, John McLaughlin, CEO & Partner at McLaughlin & Associates, a polling firm, said during an Election Day appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the races people should keep an eye on this evening, McLaughlin pointed to the governor’s race in New York.

“I like to do away games. I like to win when we’re not supposed to. … I’m working for a long time friend, Bruce Blakeman in New York, and Bruce has got Kathy Hochul on the run. … But Sienna polling did a poll last week. And in New York, Bruce Blakeman in every poll has been winning independents because they make up 20 percent of the electorate, and you need about 25 percent of the Democrats to win,” he said.

“But they they flipped around, the independents fell in their poll, and they had us losing last week 51-40. Two days later, another college that gets money from the state, Marist College, has us up 49-39 with the independents, so I’m like, but their poll was under-polling – the racial demographics weren’t right and didn’t reflect the actual turnout in gubernatorial years,” he explained, explaining that Blakeman is actually “four to six points down.”

“And if anybody in New York doesn’t believe that, all you had to do was put on new TV over the last two months, it was all attack ads from Hochul, including where she got $4 million for the Democrat Governors Association putting a super PAC because Blakeman is that close to beating her,” he said. “But you know, if we win that, that’s a big upset. … That’s a great night.”

McLaughlin provided more details on what is at stake for New Yorkers in this election, explaining, “The reason that New Yorkers need to vote today is because Hochul and Mamdani have this tax deal where they’re going to raise income taxes.”

“…[T]hey’re going to put a corporate surcharge. They’re going to raise property taxes. Mamdami wants to raise the property tax in New York City 9.5 percent. That’s on all the homeowners and boroughs. Bruce is getting a lot of Democrat support. He’s getting a lot of Hispanic support. A lot of Asian Americans. … We’re winning Jewish voters like two to one in New York now,” he continued, noting that Hochul has done nothing to reduce anti-Semitism in the state.

“If crime isn’t high enough in New York, they want to shut down Rikers Island and release thousands of criminals back into the community. … If you live in New York and you want to stay in New York, you need to vote and you need to vote for Blakeman,” he added.

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