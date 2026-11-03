Far-Left Incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff Keeps Georgia U.S. Senate Seat

Far-left Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) will remain in his U.S. Senate seat after a challenge from two-term Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), NBC News and Decision Desk HQ projected.

The Peach State U.S. Senate race was called for Ossoff no more than a half hour after polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Ossoff was declared the victor with just 25 percent of votes counted, showing the incumbent leading Collins 65 percent to 35 percent.

The Georgia U.S. Senate race was one of the most closely watched of 2026, with Republicans hoping to flip the seat red in a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2024. Ossoff was initially considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection before the odds turned in Ossoff’s favor closer to election day.

Ossoff largely focused his campaign on lobbing attacks at President Donald Trump over the Iran war and affordability, while Collins — who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and owns a trucking company — focused on Trump’s victories and securing the southern border. One of Collins’s career achievements is the passage of the Laken Riley Act, which he often touted on the campaign trail.

Ossoff was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2021 in a runoff election after Biden narrowly won the state against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The Democrat has been floated as a 2028 Democrat presidential candidate — and was even lauded as a “dark-horse” 2028 pick by far-left streamer Hasan Piker. However, Ossoff has denied White House ambitions and even pledged during a debate not to cut his second term short for higher political aspirations.

Georgia has become increasingly purple, and its two senators are Democrats. However, the governorship and the state House and Senate have been dominated by Republicans for more than 20 years.

Republicans currently hold the Senate 53-47. Democrats need four pickups, and they need to hold every seat they already have to take the majority.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.