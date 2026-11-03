GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Wins Reelection in West Virginia Senate Race

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) won reelection in West Virginia’s U.S. Senate race against her Democrat opponent Rachel Anderson.

With 76 percent of the votes in, Moore Capito received 227,414 votes, or 57.7 percent of the vote, while Anderson received 152,424 votes, or 38.6 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Associated Press called the race at 8:52 p.m.

Breitbart News reported in September that during an interview on NewsNation Now, Moore Capito expressed that President Donald Trump said the Iran war “would be short-term.” She added that she would tell Trump to “end the war now.”

“The American people expected that,” Moore Capito added. “I think that’s been a bit of a disappointment to the American people that we aren’t at the end, especially when they see gas prices going up. So would I tell the president, end the war now? Yes, I would.”

According to a press release from May 2025, Trump endorsed Moore Capito, praising her for “working to advance Pro Growth policies” and to “unleash America’s Energy Dominance.”

“Senator Shelley Moore is doing a tremendous job representing the Wonderful People of West Virginia, a State I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020 and 2024,” Trump said at the time. “As the Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Shelley is working to advance Pro Growth policies, unleash America’s Energy Dominance, and prioritize Clean Air, Clean Water, Clean Soil and BEAUTIFUL CLEAN COAL for ALL Americans.”