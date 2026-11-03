Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is apparently excited about Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton (D) winning her U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, and she used an Islamic expression to share her feelings.

“Amazing!!! Inshallah there will be more Black members of the Senate come January,” Omar wrote in a social media post reacting to the news of Stratton’s win:

According to Britannica, the term “Inshallah” is derived from the Islamic Quran.

“It is most typically used to express hope that a certain future event will come about, like the English-language expression God willing,” the site read.

Stratton won the race to succeed retiring five-term Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), defeating Republican Don Tracy, Breitbart News reported:

The Associated Press declared Stratton the winner of the race. Stratton, who was twice elected lieutenant governor alongside Gov. JB Pritzker (D), defeated Tracy, an attorney and former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. She will succeed Durbin, who is retiring after five terms in the Senate. With less than one percent of votes counted, Stratton had received 70.6 percent of the vote, compared with Tracy’s 28.1 percent. Whitfield Harrington Jr., of the American Constitution Party, had received 1.3 percent.

Stratton has advocated for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and was one of the first to buy recreational marijuana once it became legal in Illinois, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Omar is facing a federal investigation into her immigration history, reportedly appeared confused about what name to use when applying for a license for her marriage to her alleged brother Ahmed Elmi in 2009, and has retained two powerhouse attorneys to defend her amid the immigration and financial probes, Breitbart News reported.